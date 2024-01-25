A woman posted a TikTok video showing her child's new Cadii school bag, which cost over R1 3800

The video shows the mother opening up the packaging of the bag and showing off the versatile hard case

Mzansi came to the comments to discuss the pricing of school bags and other items, as well as the best brands for longevity

As school starts, many people will buy new cases, stationery, uniforms, and, most importantly, school bags for their children to succeed with relative ease as they begin school.

A new versatile bag

A woman posted a TikTok video showing her child's new school bag for the year, a Cadii school bag. It's a compartmentalized, rugged bag that can be easily rolled around school, costing her over R1 3800.

Parents come together

The video amassed over 16,000 views, with many people, especially parents, commenting to discuss the bag, other options, and the pricing of school bags.

Beth has a different brand:

"Cadii is outdated. Boomerang is the 'in' thing"

Zen had a different recommendation:

"You are also late; we are using Zuca bag "

Sandile wishes the bags would last:

"Let's hope they will pass with those cadi school bags."

naMtsweni has advice for parents:

"I buy my 15-year-old son expensive things; the reason is to last longer, not to brag; I even remove price tags before he sees them. Be careful, parents."

Antony opts to take a cheaper option:

"The same kids with expensive things turn out to be the ones failing in class than those who carry books with R50 backbag"

Mahlomabedi wrote:

"No matter how expensive it is or how it is organized, I don't like it; I see many kids struggling on the steps in their school; they can't pull it up to climb the steps when changing classes."

