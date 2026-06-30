A financial advisor has broken down how much Bafana Bafana players could pay in tax to SARS from their FIFA World Cup earnings of around R1.6 million each

Based on South Africa’s income tax structure, players earning this bonus could see roughly 44% deducted, leaving just under R900,000 after tax

The explanation also highlights how top earners like national team goalkeeper Ronwen Williams are already taxed at higher marginal rates, affecting additional income streams

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Thapelo Maseko of South Africa celebrated with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

A video shared by financial content creator @money_modern has gone viral after he broke down the potential tax implications of the reported R1.6 million bonus each player is expected to receive for helping South Africa reach the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In South Africa, this type of income is generally treated as taxable income and is subject to personal income tax under SARS regulations. Based on the current progressive tax system, earnings at this level would place most players in a high tax bracket, where the marginal tax rate is approximately 41% to 45%, depending on total annual income and individual circumstances. The financial advisor also pointed out that many professional footballers already earn significant salaries from their clubs, which places them in higher tax brackets before any international bonuses are added.

As an example, Bafana Bafana captain and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reportedly earns around R6 million per year at club level. At this income range, he would already be taxed at an effective rate close to the top marginal tax bracket. This means any additional income, such as FIFA bonuses or endorsements, is likely to be taxed at a similarly high rate, since it adds to his total taxable income for the year.

Evidence Makgopa #17 of South Africa heading the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Dave Bernal/ISI

Source: Getty Images

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Understanding SARS income tax structure

South Africa uses a progressive tax system, meaning higher earners pay a higher percentage of tax on portions of their income. For high-income professionals, including athletes and executives, taxable income above certain thresholds can be taxed at rates approaching 45%. While allowances, deductions, and retirement contributions may reduce taxable income slightly, large lump-sum payments such as international sporting bonuses are generally still subject to standard income tax rules.

Although the FIFA earnings represent a significant financial reward, the breakdown highlights how taxation significantly reduces the final amount received by players in hand. It also reflects how professional athletes in South Africa, particularly those already earning top-tier club salaries, operate within a tax system that ensures additional income is fully accounted for by SARS.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi surprised at SARS deductions

South Africans are expressing immense confusion and shock over the financial breakdown of a massive prize pool payout, with people questioning why local players are reportedly receiving only R1.6 million out of a total $23 million earned while debating the heavy tax implications and foreign rebates involved.

Scotts asked:

“700K tax? 😭😭”

kutloanoaphane.kma explained:

“There'll be a s6quat rebate, a rebate given on foreign taxes. They'll still get taxed at 45% and they'll be compensated for the 30% US tax a double tax.”

Neal_Kruger asked:

“Sure its not 1.6 million dollars? That’s what I read.”

Durban boy asked:

“South Africa earned $23m in total, how are players getting only R1,6m?”

Forexanalysisspecialist shared:

“I earn in GBP here in SA and only gets taxed once using my local TIN for the last 4years. But who am I to say anything. 🤐”

Meli asked:

“Do you mind teaching me tax for this upcoming semester? 😭”

Pampi asked:

“Ronwen earns HOW much at Sundowns?! 😱”

Lihleshabs said:

“700k tax is actually appalling!”

Dinesh Harpal explained:

“So they are paying super tax. Just less than half is paid in taxes. 🤔”

Mcusi_bongstr said:

“Wow that’s too much tax yet for a system that’s not doing anything great with it to be honest”

Khaya Ndlovu said:

“Always talking about football money. When do we ever talk about Rugby money? I will wait...”

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Source: Briefly News