A hard-working young lady from Limpopo is over the moon after passing her bar exam and officially becoming a qualified lawyer

Evidence Mathivha, who studied a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Venda, has taken to social media to share the brilliant news online

LinkedIn peeps were super stoked for the young lady and left her heartfelt congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post

A Master of Laws candidate from Limpopo is absolutely thrilled after passing the bar exam and finally achieving her dream to become a lawyer.

University of Limpopo Law graduate, Evidence Mathivha, is excited to have aced her bar exam. Image: Evidence Mathivha/LinkedIn.

The young woman, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Venda, smiled from ear to ear on the snaps posted on social media and expressed how excited she felt about the incredible milestone.

Evidence Mathivha took to LinkedIn to share the wonderful news with online users, noting that there is still a long battle ahead before she is admitted into the High Court, but she is enjoying the major victory:

“Late update: Board exams completed. Road to admission as an attorney of the High Court. Slowly but surely, we move.”

Netizens eagerly celebrated with the perseverant young lawyer and left her sweet messages in the post’s comment section.

Martin Manchidi wrote:

“As the court pleases, my worship. Congratulations.”

Richard Hlungwane added:

“Congratulations, and well done.”

Ziyanda Rongo reacted:

“Your smile is evident (pun intended). Congratulations, sis.”

Ndzalama Collins Rikhotso said:

“Congratulations are in order, Ms Mathivha.”

