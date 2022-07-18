An amazing woman overcame many odds that were stacked against her to fulfil her dreams of becoming a qualified medical doctor

The young woman, Thandeka Ngcobo, was able to navigate through her disadvantaged background thanks to her family as she studied at the University of Kwazulu Natal (UKZN) for her MBChB

Thandeka Ngcobo's doctor journey was riddled with obstacles that left many motivated by her touching success story

Thandeka Ngcobo has a moving story behind her recent success as a medical doctor. The young lady's story was shared on LinkedIn as a source of inspiration.

A determined woman showed that teenage pregnancy is not the end as she recently became a medical doctor. Image: Instagram/@drteedkfuze

Thandeka Ngcobo comes from humble beginnings where her mother raised her with no father present. Dr Ngcobo's home life was far from perfect with a single mum with eight mouths to feed.

UKZN graduate overcomes odds to become a doctor

According to a post shared on LinkedIn, Thandeka has seven siblings she grew up with in a remote Village called Hlutankungu in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal. Dr Ngcobo also fell pregnant as a teenager, which further added to the challenges that she faced.

The young doctor recognises the hard work that her mother had to do to single-handedly raised Thandeka and her seven siblings. Thandeka credited her mother for making her career possible. Dr Thandeka Ngcobo said:

"My late mother is my heroine. She could have told me to stay home and raise my daughter, but instead she gave me the chance to thrive. And thrive I did,"

Netizens congratulate the new Dr Thandeka Ngcobo

Dr Ngcobo shares her day-to-day life as a doctor and has clearly made her family proud as she now specialises in family medicine. Aside from family being important to Thandeka, the young medical officer feels that primary health care services are an important first step to fighting diseases and illnesses in the health sector. Netizens were impressed by the young woman's hard work and determination as many congratulated the young lady.

