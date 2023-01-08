Global site navigation

Hard-Working Miner Posts Pic Back at Work, Has Guys Shooting Their Shots: “Our Future Wives”
Women Empowerment

by  Kauthar Gool
  • One female miner has impressed social media users after posting a picture of herself back at work
  • The hard-working woman received several compliments, with some guys trying to flirt with her in the comment section of her post
  • Other people admired the diligent woman for fearlessly taking on the male-dominated mining sector

A hard-working miner from Pretoria has left many social media users impressed with her dedication after posting a picture of herself back at work.

The female miner wowed netizens with her dedication
The beautiful woman is a dedicated miner. Image: @kgauza_ngwana.
Source: Twitter

The determined sis rocked her overalls, helmet, and other protective gear and explained that she was back at work.

The lovely lady, whose Twitter name is @kgauza_ngwana, had a beautiful smile on her face and looked ready to tackle 2023.

Some guys tried shooting their shots in the comment section of her post, which was captioned:

“First day back full shift.”

Other netizens simply admired the dedicated woman for taking on a male-dominated sector.

Here is the post and top reactions from social media users:

@Iam_Mxolisi complimented her beauty:

“You can’t hide in that gear, Miss Mazwai. I see you.”

@Olams0 remarked:

“I will be glad if you could give me the privilege to know you more.”

@manapemaphoto wished her well:

“Work safely throughout the year.”

@soloptimist commented:

“I love this for you.”

@floyd83678951 remarked:

“Our future wives.”

@ThobiChilis advised:

“All the best and safety first.”

@MothatiSeteng loved that she is a hard worker:

“Sebenza, girl.”

@SjavaJoeJb92 complimented her:

“So beautiful, ma’am and follow back.”

@Olams0 wrote:

“Good morning. Happy new year. More years to come. You look beautiful.”

Meanwhile, in another mining-related story by Briefly News, one beautiful woman from the Free State is proving that mining is not just a career in which men can excel.

Stephanie Schoeman explained that while she hadn’t always considered undertaking the profession, her ex-boyfriend introduced her to the field, and she hasn’t looked back since.

The strong lady now works hard as a Lead Quantity Surveyor at De Beers and believes that women can certainly shine as miners.

Source: Briefly News

