One female miner has impressed social media users after posting a picture of herself back at work

The hard-working woman received several compliments, with some guys trying to flirt with her in the comment section of her post

Other people admired the diligent woman for fearlessly taking on the male-dominated mining sector

A hard-working miner from Pretoria has left many social media users impressed with her dedication after posting a picture of herself back at work.

The beautiful woman is a dedicated miner. Image: @kgauza_ngwana.

The determined sis rocked her overalls, helmet, and other protective gear and explained that she was back at work.

The lovely lady, whose Twitter name is @kgauza_ngwana, had a beautiful smile on her face and looked ready to tackle 2023.

Some guys tried shooting their shots in the comment section of her post, which was captioned:

“First day back full shift.”

Other netizens simply admired the dedicated woman for taking on a male-dominated sector.

Here is the post and top reactions from social media users:

@Iam_Mxolisi complimented her beauty:

“You can’t hide in that gear, Miss Mazwai. I see you.”

@Olams0 remarked:

“I will be glad if you could give me the privilege to know you more.”

@manapemaphoto wished her well:

“Work safely throughout the year.”

@soloptimist commented:

“I love this for you.”

@floyd83678951 remarked:

“Our future wives.”

@ThobiChilis advised:

“All the best and safety first.”

@MothatiSeteng loved that she is a hard worker:

“Sebenza, girl.”

@SjavaJoeJb92 complimented her:

“So beautiful, ma’am and follow back.”

@Olams0 wrote:

“Good morning. Happy new year. More years to come. You look beautiful.”

Strong woman grinds hard in mining sector, says ex-boyfriend introduced her to the male-dominated industry

Meanwhile, in another mining-related story by Briefly News, one beautiful woman from the Free State is proving that mining is not just a career in which men can excel.

Stephanie Schoeman explained that while she hadn’t always considered undertaking the profession, her ex-boyfriend introduced her to the field, and she hasn’t looked back since.

The strong lady now works hard as a Lead Quantity Surveyor at De Beers and believes that women can certainly shine as miners.

