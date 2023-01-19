One woman received an act of kindness from a total stranger that could have saved a life

Twitter user @NyeletiNaleeiN1 is a nurse who got trolled for not having a wig that fitted correctly

Talented Mzansi hairstylist Khomotso Mmapheto gave her a free makeover that she was never expecting

Social media can eat you alive and spit you out screaming. One woman felt this after posting a picture of herself at work, not expecting to be torn apart by trolls because of her wig.

While social media has done a lot of good, it has done a lot of irreparable damage too. The world needs a whole lot more acts of kindness like this one.

Twitter user @NyeletiNaleeiN1 is a nurse and the woman who got trolled for her wig. Posting a commendable picture of herself on duty, saving lives, sis was not prepared for the torture she was about to be put through.

Here is the picture she posted:

The big makeover that warmed hearts

Talented Mzansi hairstylist Khomotso Mmapheto saw what went down and decided she was going to step in and silence the haters and that is precisely what she did.

Khomotso got in contact with the nurse and went on to fix her wig and makeup for free. It is acts of kindness like this that restore people’s faith in humanity and give some a second chance at life.

Take a look at the transformation:

News 24 spoke to the nurse to find out how it all happened. She explained that Khomotso sent her a message and they soon arranged to meet to do the makeover. Nyeleti is grateful for what Khomotso did and never expected a total stranger to show her such kindness.

“When I got there, she welcomed me as if we were friends or had previously met. I felt so comfortable around her. She welcomed me in such a way that she even offered me hot water to bath so I could prepare for work [night shift] and she did makeup for me as well for free,” she explained.

What a beautiful and touching story that so many people can learn a lot from. Everyone is unequally beautiful and no one has the right to make anyone feel anything but amazing.

