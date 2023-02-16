One lady from Gauteng shared pictures of her bedroom and living room on social media

The woman’s space, which was drizzled with yellow, black, and green, looked dazzling and luxurious

Many online peeps said the woman’s colour scheme gave ANC vibes, with others complimenting the look of the place

One lady in Gauteng posted photos of her lovely bedroom and living room on social media. The woman’s beautiful space garnered a ton of reactions online.

Peeps admired the woman's bedroom and living room. Image: Tasha Pholoso Maloba.

The pics were posted on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’.

Facebook user Tasha Pholoso Maloba captioned her post:

“Second time posting.”

Here is a pic of her couch:

Social media users compliment Gauteng woman’s place

Facebook users were wowed by the lady’s place, with others noting that it gave off African National Congress (ANC) vibes with the colour scheme.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

Natty Thee Angel said:

“The bed screams ANC vibes. Too much yellow for such a small house. Can you do two yellow cushions at least?”

Methane Kotw wrote:

“Bedding ankare kavase ya ANC.”

Thandiswa Magebane Magolorana advised:

“One colour for the curtains and white cushions with some of these colours. Nice space though.”

Pamela Chikwata complimented her:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Lissa Nyoni added:

“Love it!”

Cynthia Siphathokuhle Ncube teased:

“Viva! Are you an ANC fan? I’m just asking.”

Mbali Ngomane complimented her couch and asked where she could buy one of her own:

“I like your couch. Where did you buy it?”

Tsholofelo Sennye Mapodisa loved her colour scheme:

“Love this! I love yellow.”

Yoza Yhoyho remarked:

“I love the teal couches and mustard cushions.”

Mandie Zuma offered some tips

“It looks beautiful and neat. I love the couch. Using yellow for your couch and bed at once makes it too much. Try more dark colours and a few bright ones. Remember white is always safe.”

