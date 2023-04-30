A lovely young lady showed off her pretty bachelor room on social media

The hun’s space looked incredible and neat, with her living room, kitchen area, and bedroom space looking very tidy

People loved her space and encouraged her to keep pushing to achieve all her dreams

A wonderful young lady on social media posted pictures of her rented bachelor room.

Pulane Lane Matsaseng has a neat one-room. Image: Pulane Lane Matsaseng.

The hun’s space looked gorgeous and the living room, kitchen area, and bedroom space looked well-kept.

Facebook user, Pulane Lane Matsaseng posted her snaps on an interactive group, captioning her post:

“I'm slowly getting there. My rented bachelor room.”

Netizens love lady’s crib

Facebook users complimented the woman’s crib and loved how her space looked.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Razo Brah said:

“You are rich and kind.”

Ayanda Diyaleh added:

“Absolutely gorgeous.”

Mancilo Kandala asked:

“I want to know how many rooms. It's very clean and lovely.”

Nondumiso Mvulana wrote:

“Nice and clean.”

Ncumo LwaMakhumbeni Sihlunu shared:

“Love it. Good work keep it up.”

Cikizwa Ndzimela shared:

“Love this! Almost like mine.”

Zandile Precious Majola wrote:

“Beautiful, and it looks warm.”

Abdul Kareem Daka complimented her:

“Beautiful home.”

Mbalenhle Elhnelabm left her a sweet message:

“So beautiful. But people, what do you mount your mirrors with? I have been picking up pieces of my mirrors on the floor because I used double-sided tape.”

Johannesburg woman bags accounting degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, proud of the win

In a related story by Briefly News, one young lady in Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The graduate obtained her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and posted lovely pictures from the day.

The sweetest messages poured in for the gorgeous hun from people who were all too eager to wish her well. The beautiful sis is an aspiring chartered accountant who has a good head on her shoulders.

The hun is a true inspiration to many young women in Mzansi. What a boss babe! Congrats, sis. May you go from strength to strength in all your career endeavours and reach more milestones.

