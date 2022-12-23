The African National Congress (ANC) plans to tackle the issue of illegal foreign nationals living in SA

The party tabled resolutions that may make it harder for foreign nationals to become South African citizens

A Zimbabwean national living in South Africa said he would vacate SA if their country’s economy improved

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) tabled a proposed policy to tackle the issue of foreign nationals illegally entering and living in South Africa.

The ANC tabled a proposed policy to tackle illegal foreign nationals.

The ruling party acknowledged that some undocumented migrants do not have another country to call home. However, the proposed resolutions may make it harder for foreign nationals to become South African citizens.

Speaking to SABC News, Calvin Ngoshi, a Zimbabwean immigrant living in South Africa, said the outcome of his country’s elections would determine if he stayed.

He said if the election results favour Zanu- PF, the country will continue seeing foreign nationals due to economic problems.

However, the newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would not turn its back on Zanu- PF. He said he does not agree that Zimbabwe should be turned into a client State.

According to IOL, Zimbabwe’s ruling party, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be challenged by the Citizens’ Coalition for Change, led by Nelson Chamisa. The presidential election will take place in 2023.

Newly elected ANC SG Fikile Mbalula calls for Zimbabwe sanctions to be lifted to help South Africa

Briefly News also reported that newly appointed African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would intensify its efforts to assist Zimbabwe. The minister said the ANC is concerned about Zimbabwe.

He said the ruling party would campaign to change the situation in the neighbouring country since Zimbabweans are flocking to South Africa. Mbalula called for the sanctions to be lifted from Zimbabwe. He said when the country is restored to its former glory, Zimbabweans will vacate South Africa.

According to IOL, the minister said the British should invest in compensation of Zimbabwe in the land redistribution programme. He said Zimbabwe would be a better country than its people facing a life-and-death situation.

