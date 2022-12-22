A political movement representing the LGBTQI+ community does not feel represented by the African National Congress (ANC)

The Embrace Diversity Political Movement (EDPM) said they support the ANC's political ideologies but are disappointed they are not represented in NEC

This comes after the ANC announced its new members elected to the party's National Executive Council on Wednesday

ANC delegates cast their votes at the party's elective conference. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Embrace Diversity Political Movement (EDPM) is unhappy that the African National Congress (ANC) missed the opportunity to elect its party members who are part of the LGBTQI+ community to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The EDPM wrote a public letter to Fikile Mbalula, the newly elected Secretary-General of the ANC, and said they were sad that Steve Letsike, who was contending for a spot in the NEC but was not chosen.

The EDPM spokesperson, Duncan Swarts, told TimesLIVE that Letsike has been championing the LGBTIQI+ community while being a dedicated ANC member, using her skills to support the party.

Swarts' said Letsike's loss reflects that the ANC, which prides itself on advancing human rights and inclusivity, is not living up to its ethos.

Nevertheless, Letsike expressed her gratitude for the nomination by the ANC Youth League and said it was an honour to run for her constituency.

Citizens reacted to the EDPM's disappointment below:

Nkosinathi Makasi posted:

"He must form his own party with grootman Somizi as Secretary general n maybe he will get backing from Somizi's fans."

Zolile Khumalo mentioned:

"Eish South Africans with their entitlement mentality. Isn't being treated fairly the only thing they are entitled to, like everybody?"

Audrey Mohale asked:

"So he must be elected because of his sexual orientation? What a madman."

Mpho Malope said:

"So now it's about gender and not what one can contribute to the NEC."

S'busiso added:

"There are many who are in the closet and some that made the cut."

Kagiso Maimela asked:

"So that should have been a criteria?"

