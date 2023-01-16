President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his working trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF)

He announced that he would not attend the event due to loadshedding being ramped up to Stage 6 last week

The president is planning a meeting with political parties, the National Energy Crisis Committee and Eskom’s board

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement about cancelling his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland left South Africans unfazed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to Davos amid the country's energy crisis. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The annual meeting is scheduled to kick off on Monday, 16 January. However, Ramaphosa decided to cancel his trip due to the ongoing power cuts.

According to News24, loadshedding, which was ramped up to Stage 6 last week, will continue for an indefinite period.

Ramaphosa was expected to lead ministers and South African industry experts to promote the country as an investment destination.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE that the president is planning a meeting with political parties represented in parliament, the National Energy Crisis Committee and the Eskom board.

Ramaphosa previously also halted his work trip abroad to deal with the country’s energy crisis.

The president’s cancelled trip was met with unimpressed reactions from social media users, with many unsure of what purpose it would serve.

Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa’s cancelled Davos trip

@kabie_kabz said:

“What difference will it bring?”

@Reitu_d commented:

“We don’t care. We want our power back.We are paying bills for staying in the dark.”

@NicoleTheGiant posted:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa must cancel himself.”

@b_courie wrote:

“We are ready to cancel him and the ANC. Time to step down from the power that they uphold. We have become a failed state.”

@Ilovequestions8 added:

“More like they cancelled him.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates plans for energy department to oversee Eskom, leaving many worried

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the department of energy would take over the management of the embattled state-owned power utility, Eskom.

He made the remarks at a media event on Monday, 9 January. The change follows the resolution adopted by the African National Congress at its conference.

It was determined that state-owned companies operating in sectors should be overseen by the relevant departments.

Source: Briefly News