EFF Moves To Oust Speaker Thoko Didiza in Explosive No-Confidence Bid
- The EFF has filed a motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, citing concerns over her handling of key parliamentary processes
- The party accuses Didiza of failing to act independently during the Section 89 impeachment process involving President Cyril Ramaphosa
- The motion, submitted to Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet, calls for urgent consideration under Parliament’s rules and the Constitution
SOUTH AFRICA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have officially moved to remove the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, filing a Motion of No Confidence that they say is rooted in concerns over her constitutional conduct and impartiality.
The party released a statement on X on 26 June 2026 explaining that it no longer has confidence in the Speaker over what it views as the improper handling of the impeachment process involving President Ramaphosa.
EFF submits a motion to the Deputy Speaker
The EFF has written to the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Annelie Lotriet, asking that its motion be urgently put before Parliament. The motion is filed in the name of EFF President Julius S Malema as the party continues its challenge against the Speaker’s leadership.
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At the centre of the complaint is the Speaker’s handling of the Section 89 impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The EFF says Speaker Thoko Didiza did not act independently and failed to properly defend Parliament’s constitutional role during the process.
The party argues that by stepping back from defending Parliament in this matter, the Speaker did not carry out her duties properly. It says the Speaker is required to act independently, fairly, and with integrity at all times.
See statement from the EFF here:
EFF criticised Didiza over the impeachment process
The EFF also referred to its earlier statement on 23 June 2026, where it accused Didiza of allowing her office to be influenced and acting in a way that favoured the Executive. The party described her explanation as “dishonest and irrational,” saying she relied on the wrong legal advice while ignoring guidance that supported defending Parliament.
According to the EFF, the legal advice available to the Speaker clearly supported the need to defend Parliament’s authority, which it says is part of her constitutional duty.
The motion will now be considered through Parliament’s normal rules and procedures.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za