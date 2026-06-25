The EFF in the Eastern Cape has escalated its long-running dispute with Premier Oscar Mabuyane by opening a criminal case against him at a local police station

The party says the move follows serious allegations that have been repeatedly raised in public forums and legal discussions

Mabuyane has previously dismissed the claims against him, describing them as politically driven

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The EFF has laid a charge against the EC Premier. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape have renewed their call for Premier Oscar Mabuyane to step down, following the party’s decision to open a criminal case against him over allegations of academic fraud.

EFF Eastern Cape chairperson Zilindile Vena addressed the media after the party formally laid charges at the KuGompo City Police Station on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

EFF lays criminal charge for academic fraud

The EFF is arguing that the Premier must be held accountable over claims linked to his academic qualifications at the University of Fort Hare.

The move comes after the EFF accused Oscar Mabuyane of misconduct relating to his master’s degree, an allegation the party has repeatedly raised in public. The EFF maintains that forensic findings and related court proceedings point to irregularities in his academic record, which they say justify criminal investigation and his immediate resignation.

The party’s legal push follows a recent High Court ruling in which an urgent application by Mabuyane to stop EFF leader Julius Malema from repeating the allegations was dismissed, a development the EFF says strengthens its position.

EFF provincial leadership has now escalated the matter to law enforcement, insisting that the Premier cannot continue in office while facing serious fraud allegations. The case has been registered at KuGompo City Police Station and is expected to be investigated by national police authorities.

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Mabuyane rejects allegations

Meanwhile, Mabuyane has previously rejected the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and linked to ongoing tensions between the ANC and the EFF.Mabuyane has strongly denied the claims. He said he is tired of what he called repeated lies and personal attacks. He added that he has already instructed his lawyers to deal with the matter, saying Malema should not be allowed to continue spreading false information. Malema has often criticised Mabuyane, especially during visits to the Eastern Cape. The issue is linked to Mabuyane’s deregistration from his master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare, which he is currently challenging in court.

Eacstern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

3 articles on Oscar Mabuyane

Briefly News reported that chairperson Oscar Mabuyane warned that instability could weaken the ANC's national standing following the postponement of the provincial postponement. He called unity and discipline amidst factionalism and external pressures.

reported that chairperson Oscar Mabuyane warned that instability could weaken the ANC's national standing following the postponement of the provincial postponement. He called unity and discipline amidst factionalism and external pressures. The Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, reacted strongly to the actions of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the Israeli Embassy after the AbaThembu King and members of the Israeli Embassy visited several provincial institutions, without the approval of the provincial government.

The Eastern Cape Premier filed an urgent application against the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters to interdict him from making further allegedly defamatory statements.

Source: Briefly News