Xolani Khumalo finally broke his silence in a viral social media update after winning his case, emphasising that justice had indeed prevailed

The ActionSA mayoral candidate was facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for a controversial case from 2025

Supporters from near and far flooded the timelines with celebratory messages, as many encouraged Khumalo to fight the good fight against crime and corruption

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Xolani Khumalo celebrated winning his assault case. Image: XolaniKhumalo_.

Source: Twitter

Anti-drug activist-turned-politician Xolani Khumalo is officially a free man after the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court acquitted him of all charges on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

The legal battle, which had threatened to derail his political aspirations, concluded with a resounding victory for the ActionSA mayoral candidate. Khumalo immediately took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share the news with his jubilant followers.

"The court has found me not guilty on all charges, confirming that justice has prevailed."

The massive courtroom win comes just a day after Khumalo aggressively rallied his followers on 24 June, encouraging a sea of loyal supporters to gather outside the court in a powerful show of solidarity.

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Khumalo had been facing serious charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, alongside pointing a firearm. The case stemmed from a dramatic anti-drug raid in Katlehong back in December 2025. While Khumalo has been entangled in multiple public legal battles due to his aggressive stance on drug syndicates, this specific case completely fell apart in front of the magistrate.

ActionSA Mayoral Candidate Xolani Khumalo's supporters took to social media to celebrate his legal triumph. Image: XolaniKhumalo_.

Source: Twitter

According to reports by the SABC, the complainant's version of events completely crumbled under a brutal cross-examination by the defence. In a shocking twist, the complainant ultimately admitted under oath that he did not actually see Khumalo assault him.

The defence team, led by Advocate Zola Majavu, firmly argued that the anti-drug activist was merely participating in an official, police-led operation. Majavu successfully revealed that the former Sizok'thola host never even set foot into the specific premises where the alleged assault was said to have taken place.

With this legal dark cloud officially cleared, Khumalo remains locked in as ActionSA’s official mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, and will continue his fight to rid the streets of crime, drugs and corruption.

See Xolani Khumalo's post below.

Supporters rally in Xolani Khumalo's support

Online users gathered in the comment section to show their support for the anti-drug activist. Read some of the comments below,

ANELEVAKALISA encouraged Xolani Khumalo:

"Keep up cleaning the streets, chief."

TshepoManyak said:

"@XolaniKhumalo_, you saw the future of our children in you, thank you. Drugs have no place in this country; we are not going to be America after our forefathers died for us to live in a free and united country. I believe God has chosen you to change the future."

zola_ni wrote:

"We are delighted to hear, continue protecting our communities."

_mologadi_ reacted:

"We thank God. Now, we continue to make criminals have sleepless nights."

NonkuDlams posted:

"Congratulations, my brother, this is a win for South Africa."

karabo_dire celebrated:

"What a beautiful day to be South African!"

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reaction to Bafana Bafana's latest win in the FIFA World Cup.

The anti-illegal immigrant activist and former radio presenter shared a controversial take about the squad progressing without support from other African countries.

Source: Briefly News