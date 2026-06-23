The EFF has accused National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of failing to defend Parliament after she chose not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's court bid to halt impeachment proceedings

The party claims Didiza ignored legal advice prepared for her office and instead relied on an opinion intended for the impeachment committee chairperson

The DA has also criticised the decision, with parliamentary leader George Michalakis questioning whether Didiza is serving Parliament or the ANC

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The EFF has criticised Didiza over her decision on the impeachment process. Images: Thabo Jaiyesimi and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza for deciding not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's court application to halt Parliament's impeachment proceedings, despite receiving legal advice recommending that she do so.

According to reports, the EFF said on 23 June 2026 that Didiza had effectively allowed the Speaker's Office to be used as a proxy for the ANC and the Union Buildings.

EFF slams Didiza's decision

The party rejected her explanation that the decision was based on two legal opinions, arguing that one of those opinions was commissioned by the office of impeachment committee chairperson Makashule Gana and not by the Speaker's Office itself.

The EFF described Didiza's reasoning as "dishonest and irrational", saying it was absurd that she relied on a legal opinion not intended for her office while disregarding one that specifically advised her to oppose the court application. The party noted that the opinion prepared for the Speaker explicitly recommended defending Parliament's authority and ensuring accountability, which it argued is part of her constitutional responsibility.

See X post from the EFF:

DA criticises National Speaker

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also weighed in on the matter. DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis described Didiza's decision as "deeply troubling", saying she had ignored the expressed will of Parliament and failed to protect the integrity of the institution.

Michalakis further questioned Didiza's independence as Speaker, arguing that the office should not serve the interests of any political party. He said the Speaker's loyalty must remain with the Constitution, Parliament and the people of South Africa rather than the governing party.

The controversy comes amid growing political tensions surrounding efforts to initiate impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, with opposition parties insisting that Parliament's oversight role must be protected.

Didiza rejects Ramaphosa's bid to halt impeachment process

In related news, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and impeachment committee chair Makashule Gana rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's request to pause parliamentary impeachment proceedings. ANC insiders stated that Didiza's refusal to suspend the process shocked senior party figures who expected a more accommodating, political approach to protect the president's interests. Well-placed sources, however, noted that Didiza is acting to uphold institutional rules and comply with a Constitutional Court judgment. Insiders close to Didiza added that parliament cannot abandon a process simply because it is politically inconvenient.

Thoko Didiza is accused of protecting Ramaphosa's interests. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Opposition parties call on Didiza to recuse herself

Briefly News reported that opposition parties want National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to recuse herself from matters related to the Section 89 Impeachment Committee. opposition parties met ahead of the sitting to discuss the committee’s chairperson and Didiza’s oversight role. Zungula stated that because Didiza voted against processing the Section 89 report in 2022, opposition parties, including the MK Party, DA, and EFF, agree she must not oversee decisions regarding evidence leaders or the committee's terms of reference.

Source: Briefly News