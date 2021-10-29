Glenda Shopping Centre in Johannesburg was a dramatic scene on Friday morning after four people were killed following a gun shop fire

A 15-year-old boy was among the three other people who died due to smoke inhalation and other injuries

Witnesses say they heard explosions go off before the fire and while the fire raging live rounds of ammunition were heard going off

JOHANNESBURG - On Friday morning, a gun shop fire killed four people, including a 15-year-old teenager, at Glenda Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.

Amongst those killed was a woman as well as two other men. One person was rushed to the hospital by paramedics and fire services personnel assisted the victims on the scene.

Four people died after a gun shop in Johannesburg caught fire. Images: @vishalpatel2103

Source: Twitter

According to an ER24 personnel, five people had been inside the gun shop when the fire broke out. They were all taken out of the shop by a bystander who managed to pull them out to a safe distance, reports News24.

Despite being pulled out of the fire, four people died from their injuries as well as smoke inhalation and were declared dead on the scene.

According to The South African, witnesses heard explosions coming from inside the gunshop before the fire broke out. They also heard gunshots coming from inside the shop.

A video circulating on social media shows smoke and fire coming from the gunshot and multiple rounds of gunshots going off.

The video:

Here's what South Africans had to say about the incident:

@ATshitsha said:

"We are in Hollywood!"

@Lega_Tracks said:

"Just how many people died in JHB this week alone? It's too much."

@Bohlatse_ said:

"Is that sound of live ammunition going?"

@Claudatiousss said:

"One of them a 15-year teenager! What the hell is it with the continuing vicious cycle of crime? Where is our crime intelligence? Today I have seen way too many crime videos and posts on your timeline alone. Where will this end?"

@JoeSoap88 said:

"Yoh!! this country is like a Hollywood movie."

Source: Briefly.co.za