The issues faced with taxi violence in the Johannesburg CBD has resulted in the city's High Court granting an interdict

The interdict, an authoritative prohibition, was granted against the taxi violence which spread from Johannesburg to Soweto

The two parties involved are the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has granted an interdict to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport following the ongoing violence between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA).

The interdict was issued to stop the taxi violence in the Joburg CBD. It states that members and their chairpersons are prohibited from interfering with, obstructing or preventing the taxi operators' rights.

This comes after WATA made accusations that Government was the reason behind the weekend's taxi violence in the CBD.

According to eNCA, the two taxi associations are in negotiations with the Gauteng MEC for Transport and will be there until a resolution is found.

Johannesburg CBD taxi violence: Nanduwe Vs WATA

A report by The Citizen revealed that six taxis were damaged, four were torched and two were set alight in Soweto due to the ongoing conflict between the two associations. Daily functionality was suspended due to the assaulting of a number of taxi owners.

Reports state that numerous owners have opened malicious damage to property cases with the police.

MEC finally steps in to assist amid the violence

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC, encouraged law enforcement to uphold the law, secure commuters' safety as well as assist with holding criminals accountable for their actions.

Mamabolo stated that they trust that issues faced within the industry are not invincible and that a future for the taxi industry can be created through talks and other dialogue.

South Africans discuss their troubles since the start of the taxi violence

@Nege_Meyo responded to the above with:

"It's safe but not all taxis are coming to Joburg..."

@Hlomza_ZA tweeted:

"I will keep on saying our intelligence services in the country is our weakest link. Joburg CBD taxi violence is a reflection of that. With functional intelligence services, an Early Warning System with all relevant information should alert SAPS of such."

@SABananaRep shared:

"Doing business #Joburg style. Whether it's taxi association vs taxi association or foreign business owners, the results are the same."

Joburg taxi violence leaves several vehicles torched, SA shares mixed reactions

Previously, Briefly News reported that downtown Johannesburg had been caught in an array of commotion following the torching of at least four minibus taxis. The incident took place on Saturday morning and is believed to be yet another outbreak of taxi violence in the area.

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre, a busy shopping mall in the inner city. Twitter user @Abramjee shared a few images from the incident, which really shocked social media users.

Mzansi flooded the comments section with many people wondering where exactly law enforcement is during these difficult times.

Source: Briefly.co.za