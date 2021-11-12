The Moti family's spokesperson, Nazir Osman, has asked for people to stop spreading false information about the kidnapping

Osman said the family's experience of their sons' kidnapping was "extremely traumatic" and the family needs their privacy

South Africans have expressed that they want to know the details of what happened, while others share the family's joy at their boys' return

POLOKWANE - The four Moti brothers who were kidnapped three weeks ago on their way to school returned home earlier this week. Their family has broken their silence on the incident.

The news of the boys' return broke on Thursday morning via a statement released by the family in which they expressed their gratitude and happiness at the return of the sons.

Family spokesperson, Nazir Osman, urged people to not spread false information regarding the kidnapping, as doing so could amount to an obstruction of justice, News24 reports.

The Moti family have asked for their privacy to be respected after the return of their kidnapped sons. Image: Twitter/ @YusufAbramjee.

Moti family speaks out

The Moti family said that they are overwhelmed by the messages of hope and kindness they received since their sons' kidnapping.

According to Times Live, they have also received support from the Limpopo Social Development Department, which have committed to continuing to help the Moti family where they can.

“This ordeal has been extremely traumatic for the boys and the entire Moti family. We humbly request that the public respect and uphold their privacy as they rest and recuperate,” Osman said.

Reactions to Moti family's request

South Africans took to Twitter to comment on the Moti family's request that fake news regarding their sons' kidnapping is stopped. Here is what some people had to say:

@BlackHa31522761 believes:

"Well if the police or family would speak out and tell us what happened there wouldn’t be any need for rumours."

@DrJude9 said:

"Enjoy and celebrate your children's return, you can't fight or win public opinion and you can't stop people from talking."

@AnnaVanDerMerw5 shared

"Tell the truth and there will be no gossip."

@nk0m0c asked:

"Its not the first time this happens we loose kids all the time. Whats so special about this case?"

Moti Brothers safely returned after 3 week ordeal

Previously Briefly News reported that the four Moti brothers who were abducted nearly a month ago while being transported by their driver have reportedly been returned home safely.

The news broke on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing the siblings' three-week kidnapping ordeal to a close.

Heading online, anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared a series of screenshots, per a statement released by their parents, reportedly confirming the boys' safe return.

Source: Briefly.co.za