PCR Tests Prices Plummet to r500 after Competition Commission Intervenes

PCR tests for Covid 19 will be reduced from R850 to R500 with immediate effect

This follows an agreement reached between Ampath and Lancet Laboratories and the Competition Commission

The cost to process PCR tests have been drastically reduced and the number of tests being processed has increased leading to the price reduction

PRETORIA - It used to cost a whopping R850 for a PCR test until the Competition Commission intervened and worked out a deal with laboratories.

The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is the most accurate test for Covid 19 and is often a requirement for access to certain areas or international travel.

South Africans will not have to fork out as much money in future for the tests after prices were slashed to R500.

Ampath and Lancet Laboratories came to an agreement with the Competition Commission and have reduced the price of their PCR test to less than R500 with immediate effect according to The Citizen.

Times LIVE reported that private labs were abusing the system following the reduction in prices to process the tests and an increase in the number of tests being processed.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele revealed that an investigation would not be launched and none of the companies would be fined due to the fluid nature of the situaion regarding Covid 19.

This investigation follows a complaint by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), which was joined by the health department. A Covid-19 test in the private sector costs R850, which the CMS and health minister Joe Phaala believe could deter people who are experiencing symptoms from being tested.

The CMS and the health department were asked by Parliament why the price has not dropped, to which Phaala replied that neither entity is involved in setting the price of Covid-19 tests. The private sector is legally allowed to set their own prices

