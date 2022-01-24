The South African National Defence Force reported that last night the Air Force Base in Waterkloof, Pretoria, caught alight

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said that the fire began at the base's bulk fuel depot but there was no structural damage

The blaze started around 7pm and by 8pm, firefighters had contained and extinguished the fire, Mahapa said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Last night (23 January), the Air Force Base in Waterkloof, Pretoria caught alight around 7pm, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) reported.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa, a spokesperson for SANDF, said that the fire began at the base's bulk fuel depot. Mahapa confirmed that there was no structural damage to any part of the base.

According to TimesLIVE, the SANDF has launched an investigation into the fire to ascertain what caused it and the total cost of repairs.

The SANDF confirmed that a fire took place at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. Image: Twitter/ @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Investigation into the incident

News24 reports that the investigation into the fire is being overseen by Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo, the Chief of the South African Air Force. Mbambo is investigating the extent of the damage caused by the blaze and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The SANDF is waiting for Mbambo's investigation to be completed before releasing details to the public. However, Mahapa applauded firefighters for extinguishing the blaze within an hour.

Reactions to the Waterkloof Air Force Base fire

@ThuliMadonsela3, the former Public Protector, asked:

@Nevilletruthun1 believes:

"You don't need foul play as ANC incompetence is sufficient to destroy anything."

@NathanErasmus3 remarked:

"Trying to divert the attention away from State Capture."

@DennisCruywagen said:

@Izwelomkhulu shared:

"Babylon is falling."

SANDF soldiers will not return home after the violent death of Tebogo Radebe

In other news about the SANDF, Briefly News previously reported that the Defence Force would not be pulling back soldiers who have been deployed to Mozambique despite the death of Corporal Tebogo Radebe, who was, unfortunately, a victim of an ambush on Monday, 19 December.

The soldiers were in the east of the Chai Village in the northern province of Mozambique when rebels launched an unanticipated attack.

Radebe was transported back to South Africa on Thursday, 23 December, landing at the Waterkloof Air Force base in Tshwane.

Source: Briefly News