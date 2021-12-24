The soldiers who have been deployed to Mozambique to fight insurgent attacks will remain in the country

The South African National Defence Force says that those soldiers still need to continue with their mission despite the death of a soldier earlier this week

South Africans have headed online to share their messages of tribute to the fallen soldier, Tebogo Radebe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force will not be pulling back soldiers who have been deployed to Mozambique despite the death of Corporal Tebogo Radebe who was, unfortunately, a victim of an ambush on Monday, 19 December.

The soldiers were in the east of the Chai Village in the northern province of Mozambique when rebels launched an attack on the unsuspecting soldiers.

Corporal Tebogo Radebe's remains were returned to South Africa after he was killed while on a mission in Mozambique. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Radebe was transported back to South Africa on Thursday, 23 December, landing at the Waterkloof Air Force base in Tshwane, according to EWN.

General Rudzani Maphwanya, the SANDF chief says the soldiers will remain deployed because the mission in Mozambique continues. Maphwanya says SADC countries will continue to fight the insurgents that have taken over the northern provinces.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He says they will not stop the mission until there is peace in the region, according to a report by News24. Mpahwanya added that SANDF is saddened by the loss of solider on duty.

South Africans share tribute to Radebe

@dorkarurde said:

"To Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe Thank You for making the ultimate sacrifice for South Africa and may you rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

@jabumokonene said:

"He paid the ultimate price in serving the orders of his Supremes. May he rest in peace and we are forever grateful for his services."

@JayRModiba said:

"Loving Lord, bless Radebe forever in your eternal peace. "

@stimboz said:

"Rest in peace my brother, We only fear God."

SANDF soldier’s death questioned by the DA

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) have responded to the death of a South African National Defense Force (SANDF) soldier's during an ambush in Mozambique.

The DA question why the SANDF are continuously deployed in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and the risks involved with these missions.

According to News24, Thandi Modise, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, has been asked by the DA when the deployment of South African forces to Mozambique will end.

Source: Briefly News