The Democratic Alliance have responded to the death of a South African National Defense Force soldier's during an ambush in Mozambique

The opposition party are curious to know until when South African forces will be deployment to Mozambique

They believe that the South African government must accept responsibility for the fallen soldier

CABO DELGADO - The Democratic Alliance (DA) have responded to the death of a South African National Defense Force (SANDF) soldier's during an ambush in Mozambique.

The DA question why the SANDF are continuously deployed in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and the risks involved with these missions.

According to News24, Thandi Modise, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, has been asked by the DA when the deployment of South African forces to Mozambique will end.

The soldier's death and its consequences

Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe, an SANDF special forces soldier who was 31 years old, died as a result of an unexpected attack by guerilla forces in Mozambique. He was one of the 1500 soldiers sent from South Africa to Cabo Delgado on a SADC mission.

The troop's deployment began in July after Mozambique's government asked its SADC partners for assistance with the insurgents. The DA said that Mozambique should have been better prepared for the situation which unfolded.

The opposition party said that the blame for the soldier's death lies with the South African government, EWN reports. The DA has posed tough questions concerning the application of military intelligence in this mission.

Reactions to the DA's questions regarding the SADC mission

@TshikalaJohn believes:

"The SA army must come back."

@zipreeper remarked:

These are Banana Republic antics."

@02nyc1 shared:

"This is one time the DA must back off. It is a soldier's duty to protect and defend. That is exactly what they are doing in Mozambique."

@TonySto74753556 said:

"In war, casualties must be expected. ISIS is an evil that must be removed, even if it means making sacrifices. I hope our soldier will be given full honours."

@RRespawned asked:

"Who cares what the DA has to say?"

Source: Briefly.co.za