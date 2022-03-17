Travellers have been updated that British Airways and Kulula flights will be operating as usual from Thursday 17 March

The South African Civil Aviation Association (SACAA) has made the decision to lift the ban they had previously placed on the Comair airbuses

Comair was initially banned from taking flight after the SACAA was made aware of safety hazards that could cause danger to both staff and passengers

Kulula and British Airways flights began operating as normal this morning, 17 March. The planes were banned due to possible passenger and staff safety hazards identified by SACAA.

Late last night, Comair CEO Glen Orsmond announced that the SACAA had granted Kulula and British Airways flights to resume operating as usual. Travellers are pleased to learn that their plans will no longer be altered.

According to Eyewitness News, the inspection took place on Wednesday evening, where regulators sought to see if Comair was complying with the set safety guidelines. After a thorough investigation, the SACAA found the planes to be in satisfactory condition.

News24 reported that customers were advised to double the updated schedules for their flights as well as not to show up at the airport if they have not received any flight confirmation. Speaking about the lifting of the ban, Orsmond said:

"We're pleased that the situation is finally resolved, following an immense effort over five days and nights to engage and work with the SACAA. After a thorough review of Comair's documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair's licence. Our focus is now to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible so we can further assist our customers."

