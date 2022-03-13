Comair which operates Kulula and British Airways domestic flights in South Africa has had its air operator certificate suspended

This follows a 24 hour suspension while an investigation was carried out in which serious safety concerns were discovered

Comair has been grounded indefinitely leaving passengers stranded after the sudden announcement by the South African Civil Aviation Authority

JOHANNESBURG - Kulula and British Airways domestic flights in South Africa have been indefinitely grounded after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended Comair's air operator certificate.

Initially, SACAA had grounded Comair for 24 hours in order to carry out an investigation and allow the company to prove that its aircraft are still safe to fly.

However, the investigation revealed that a number of safety concerns were identified including serious engine failures and problems deploying landing gear.

The regulator ordered Comair to close immediately due to the extent of the shortcomings discovered according to EWN.

Sowetan Live reported that Kulula and British Airways passengers have been left stranded following the immediate suspension of Comair's operations.

SACAA said that it was committed to getting Comair back in business but a level 2 finding needed to be carried out and the findings investigated.

South Africa has an impeccable air travel record with zero deaths recorded in airline accidents over the past 30 years.

