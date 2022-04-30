Local Woman Arrested Trying to Smuggle 12 Rhino Horn Pieces Out of South Africa

A South African woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to smuggle 12 pieces of rhino horn out of the country

JOHANNESBURG - A South African woman has been taken into custody after she was caught allegedly trying to smuggle 12 pieces of rhino horn out of the country.

The South African Revenue Services intercepted the woman at the airport following a tip-off and after searching her two luggage bags, the rhino horns were discovered.

SARS has made huge gains in its fight against rhino horn smugglers. Photo credit: Angelo Cozzi,Archivio Angelo Cozzi,Mondadori

Source: Getty Images

SARS claims that they have made huge gains in their fight against rhino horn smuggling. According to SABC News, 125 rhino horns were confiscated between July 2020 and December 2021 with a total weight of 452kgs.

Sunday Times reported that the woman was headed for Dubai with the rhino horns which weighed 30.7 kilograms.

The airport has a scanner that can detect irregularly shaped objects. In the past, smugglers have attempted to thwart security services by alleging that the rhino horn were live plants, coffee beans and other items.

Source: Briefly News