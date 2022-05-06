The US health regulator has limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccines after it was determined there's a link between the jab and a rare syndrome

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) causes blood clotting and has been linked to the vaccine

The J&J vaccine has become less popular in first world countries due to factors such as its efficiency concerns

UNITED STATES - Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccines are being limited in the US by the country’s health regulator. The announcement was made on Thursday 5 May after there was a link between the jab and a rare syndrome that causes blood to clot.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the J&J vaccine can be administered if authorised jabs are not accessible or if the patient does not want to use either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines that are available. The company has adjusted its vaccine fact sheet in the US and listed the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

The pharmaceutical company’s vaccine has become less popular in first world countries due to factors such as its efficiency concerns. TTS cases have also previously been linked to those who received the J&J jab, according to TimesLIVE. This prompted the FDA to investigate the reported cases and limit the J&J vaccine usage.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that citizens in America opt for Pfizer and Moderna shots rather than J&J, Reuters reported.

