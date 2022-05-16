More than 600 suspects were arrested on charges related to murder, attempted murder, house robbery, burglary, sexual offences, and possession of drugs

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner commended the officers for putting the suspects behind bars

There has been a decline in the crime rate in Nyanga and the DA in the Western Cape will visit the police station

CAPE TOWN - Over 600 wanted suspects were nabbed and several weapons confiscated across the Western Cape at the weekend. The suspects were arrested on charges related to murder, attempted murder, house robbery, burglary, sexual offences, and possession of drugs.

Police in the province embarked on an intelligence-driven operation. Spokesperson of the Western Cape SAPS FC van Wyk said several firearms and an assortment of ammunition were confiscated in Durbanville.

Over 600 suspects were arrested at the weekend for various crimes. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

On a Philadelphia farm, police confiscated 10 boxes of dagga and equipment used for cannabis production. An undisclosed amount of cash and dagga, a shotgun, two rifles and ammunition were seized. In another incident, two suspects aged 56 and 47 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and dagga, according to IOL.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the officers for putting the suspects behind bars and removing illegal items off the streets.

Meanwhile, The Western Cape Democratic Alliance’s acting provincial party leader, Tertius Simmers plans to visit the Nyanga Police Station on the Cape Flats. His visit comes after crime statistics revealed that the area has seen a drop in the crime rate, SABC News reported.

Citizens unimpressed

South Africans are not fazed by the high number of arrests and believe that the justice system will allow the suspects to walk free:

@Emptymonday150 said:

“The perpetrators must've stopped paying the "protection fee".”

@DollarElguapo wrote:

“And 300 will be out next week the other 300 before the 31st of December this year.”

@Time_is_faknews commented:

“Wow, all of a sudden, the police are doing their job. This is such a surprise. How many are foreign illegals?”

Lynn Munch added:

“Do we even have enough police to have made 623 arrests? Asking for a friend.”

