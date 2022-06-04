Minster of Police Bheki Cele has said that society shares part of the blame for the high crime rate in South Africa

He told a journalist following his announcement of the latest shocking crime stats that around half the rapes take place in peoples homes

Calls have been made for Cele to resign in the wake of what has been called a failure by the police to reign in high crime stats

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - South African police minister Bheki Cele has rubbished claims that the police are responsible for the high crime rate in South Africa.

Instead, he attributed the alarming stats to individual circumstances, personal behaviour and the police being overworked.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said that the police are not solely to blame for the high crime rate. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The DA's Ockert Terblanche suggested that Cele should resign in the wake of the damning crime stats.

Ockert said that all the issues that the police were supposed to be dealing with, such as gender-based violence have increased. He said that a police minister with Cele's record would have resigned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that South Africa was at war with itself and that war-torn Ukraine was safer.

Bheki Cele told a journalist that the blame for the high crime should not be placed on the shoulders of the police but pointed out that almost half the rapes over the last year took place in the same house and in some cases the same room according to TimesLIVE.

Cele said that society needed to be held accountable for the high crime in South Africa, not the police.

Cele claims that there is a plan to address high crime

The police minister announced a range of new measures being introduced to address the shocking crime stats in South Africa.

Businesstech reported five of the new measures which included:

Gender-based violence: GBV desks to focus on gender-based violence.

Station accountability: Accountability plans to make police stations accountable for the high crime in their areas.

Guardian programme: A guardian programme which would set targets for police stations .

Corruption: Crime intelligence would be improved to help clean up the SAPS's act.

Police vans: A plan to address the chronic shortage of police vans.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says more 6k murders occurred in 1st quarter

Earlier, Briefly News reported tha Minister of Police General Bheki Cele presented the crime statistics for January to March 2022 on Friday 3 June.

The number of murders that occurred in the same period last year increased by 22%. In the first quarter, 6 083 people were murdered in South Africa, compared to 4 976 last year.

Cele briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police in Parliament on the quarterly stats. News24 reported that more than 13 000 sexual offences and 5 717 attempted murders were reported in the first three months of the year.

Source: Briefly News