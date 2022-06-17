A heartbroken family is one step closer to finding closure after their six-year-old child fell down a manhole in Soweto

An engineering firm in Johannesburg offered rescuers robots to help in the search for the young boy

Johannesburg EMS personnel have been conducting search operations for over a week and have not stopped the search

JOHANNESBURG - A bereaved family has been given some hope after the Johannesburg Emergency Services decided to use robots to help find their six-year-old child, who went missing six days ago.

The young boy, Khayalethu Magadla, was playing with friends when he tragically fell down a manhole over the weekend in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Joburg EM has deployed robots to help find a six-year-old boy who fell into a manhole while playing with friends. Images: @RobertMuladzi

Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, said an engineering company called DeltaScan has offered to assist in the search by making their robots available to rescue personnel to search in areas humans cannot reach, according to TimesLIVE. The robots will assist in the search on Friday morning, 17 June.

The robots will also be used to enter pipelines that have a lot of methane gas and electricity cables. He says if the robots do find something, they will be able to clear the lines for rescuers to go in.

The search for the little boy has been going on all week and there is hope that his body will be found with the assistance of the robots. Speaking to JacarandaFM, Muladzi said that they have assured the family that they will do everything in their power to find their missing child.

“Last night before we called the search off, we assured the family that we would do everything in our powers and use all resources to help them find closure," said Muladzi.

6-Year-old boy who fell into open manhole could be dead

Briefly News previously reported that emergency services believe there are no chances of finding a six-year-old boy who fell into a sewage manhole on Sunday 12 June alive.

The search and rescue team declared the mission a search and recovery to find Khayalethu Magadla’s body.

The little boy had been playing soccer near his home in Soweto when he fell. EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that based on the time frame for the search operation, the chances of finding the six-year-old alive were slim, TimesLIVE reported. He said the family had been informed of the situation and wanted their son’s remains.

