The chances of finding a little boy who fell into a manhole alive is slim according to Emergency Services

The six-year-old boy fell into an open sewage manhole while playing soccer with his friends near his home

EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the family's wish for emergency teams to recover the boy's body

SOWETO - Emergency Services believe there are no chances of finding a six-year-old boy, who fell into a sewage manhole on Sunday 12 June, alive.

The search and rescue team declared the mission a search and recovery to find Khayalethu Magadla’s body.

Search and rescue teams are trying to find the body of a missing six-year-old. Image: @RobertMulaudzi

Source: Twitter

The little boy was playing soccer near his home in Soweto when he fell. EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that based on the time frame for the search operation, the chances of finding the six-year-old alive were slim, TimesLIVE reported. He said the family was informed of the situation and wanted their son’s remains.

The search mission began on Monday 13 June, and Mulaudzi said teams had promised the family they would bring their son home. However, speaking to EWN, the boy’s grandfather Samkelo Magadla said the family’s wish is to find his body as they have accepted that he is no longer alive.

SA left heartbroken

Social media users sent tributes for the missing child:

@Baatseb10797945 said:

“Heart breaking.”

@Tshifhiwa_mabir commented:

“Yoh. Yesterday police told us to expect his body at our water plant.”

@_theGodfather7 posted:

“May the Almighty grant that boy ease.”

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

“I am starting to doubt that he is still alive.”

Dog unit rescues missing toddler, 2-year-old reunited with family

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a desperate search for a missing 2-year-old girl resulted in her successful recovery by the South African Police Service. She had disappeared while playing outside her residence in Kirkwood. A woman reported seeing the missing girl after photos of her were distributed on social media platforms.

