The ANC's policy conference is underway and President Cyril Ramaphosa received a muted response from delegates

South Africans have taken to the internet in reaction to the news that the ANC is facing a tough time and delegates are not happy

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the news that delegates are not happy with Ramaphosa and shared their own opinons

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are watching the ANC's policy conference unfold with bated breath. Many of the delegates there are not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Many South Africans are likewise not very happy with the ANC and what has been achieved in the last five years.

Here is what people had to say about the #ANCPolicyConference

@iKhomanis:

#Ramaphosamustfall... it doesn't even matter who replaces him. Anyone hated by Toxic WMC Media is good enough. We will deal with that person ourselves afterwards, and not at the command of WMC, their allies and their toxic media.

#ANCPolicyConference

@NiisherPu:

"These idiots are talking naive about Siboniso Duma because he supports Zuma and he is leader. Fellas, we don't care if you dislike Zuma or what. We don't care about you all Ramaphosa's creatures the failed so called president. Zuma is out Leader. #ANCPolicyConference."

@princecloete:

"The likes of Tony Yengeni, Carl Niehaus and the saamlopers have nothing to offer to our movement. Why they remain members only God knows. #ANCPolicyConference #ANCPolicy."

@OfficialNtokozo:

"South Africans are expecting a lot from Cyril Ramaphosa and it's unfair on him.

The man made it clear that he only knows how to destroy and steal, but South Africans expect him to fix things and give them freedom.

Just relieve the man of his duties."

#ANCPolicyConference

@SimonPGrindrod:

"If the ANC leadership don’t care about their very own ANC staff, imagine how little they care about the people of South Africa. #ANCPolicyConference"

