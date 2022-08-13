A Sandton husband was told off by the High Court after he stopped paying his wife's rent and wanted her to move into a smaller flat

She had moved out of the family home two years ago which she thought was going to be sold by the husband

The court ordered the husband to move into the smaller flat and allow his wife to move back into the family home

JOHANNESBURG - A Sandton man was hauled before the High Court and rapped over the knuckles for his treatment of his estranged wife.

The couple own their family home together but the wife moved out under the impression that the house would be sold. Two years passed and the husband still lived in the family home. The wife was living in a Sandton apartment.

A Sandton husband was ordered to swap homes with his estranged wife after he stopped paying her rent. Photo credit: Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

The husband had been paying the rent but had decided to stop supporting his estranged wife. The court heard the wife's urgent application. The husband had wanted the wife to move into a smaller flat that he indirectly owned.

The court cited a power imbalance between the two and told the husband to move into the smaller flat. The wife had a protection order following complaints of domestic violence and stalking.

The husband was also ordered to pay for the legal fees of the case according to EWN.

