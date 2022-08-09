Gigi Lamayne, a musician, has not shied away from telling a story about a time when a man duped her

She claimed she once gave him clothes and booked dinner for him and the man's mother only to discover later that he was having an affair with another woman

This was in response to a tweet from a woman who was duped by a man who gave her the bare minimum for her birthday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gigi Lamayne took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking but humorous story about being cheated on.

Gigi Lamayne got candid about her past failed relationship. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Responding to a Twitter user who shared their own sad story about being disappointed by their man. @Buhlenomuhle said she'll never forget the day a man gave her snacks as a birthday gift.

On Twitter, @Buhlenomuhle shared the following amusing post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While sympathizing with the stunning lady, the Mashonisa hitmaker shared her own story about the time she got dribbled by a man. She said she once bought clothes and reserved a table for a former lover and his mother on his birthday, only to discover he spent the entire time with her roommate.

On , Gigi shared the following funny post:

"I bought him a Lacoste tracksuit and Diesel watch and booked him a dinner with his mom for his bday and when they caught him cheating, they took pics of him in that tracksuit and watch having dinner with my roommate. "

Mohale Motaung shares photos of his alleged assault injuries, SA reacts: “He should open a case”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung hasn't just relied on his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record to tell his story. He also provided evidence of what went wrong in his failed marriage to a well-known ex-husband.

Recently, Social media came to a halt after images of the alleged assault on Mohale began to circulate online. The images depict a man whose face is hidden from view, but horrific injuries, bruises, and bites can be seen on his skin. According to controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, these were shared by Mohale.

Mohale did get candid on his controversial tell-all show about his alleged abuse by his former husband. He claimed it happened in their shared home after he returned from work in Durban. According to the media personality, his estranged husband spilled champagne on him and began beating him up.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News