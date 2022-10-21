The Hawks are clamping down on the Transnet fuel theft in a series of arrests and raids

The latest raid resulted in the seizure of five luxury cars from the property of the suspected kingpin

The 'kingpin appeared in the Vrede court on charges of essential infrastructure damage and fuel theft

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - The Hawks have seized five luxury vehicles from a smallholding belonging to the 35-year-old suspected kingpin responsible for a fuel heist at Transnet.

The hawks seized five luxury cars from the alleged Transnet kingpin's property. Image: SAPoliceSevice/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The vehicles seized were a Jeep SRT 8 SUV, Mercedes-Benz Viano minibus, Toyota Land Cruiser bakkie, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Jeep V8 SUV.

According to TimeLIVE, The Hawks also confiscated illegal firearms, ammunition, five cellphone, documents and an undisclosed amount of money from the alleged kingpin's property.

The 35-year-old was nabbed in Pretoria on Wednesday, 19 October, in connection to the theft of R8.5 million litre of fuel valued at R102 million, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two of the 'kingpins' alleged accomplices were arrested on Saturday, 16 October, while allegedly delivering the stolen fuel in Kromdraai, Witbank. The pair

The alleged kingpin appeared in the Vrede Magistrates court on Friday, 21 October, where he faced charges of damages to essential infrastructure and theft of fuel.

South Africans react to the seized luxury cars

Mzansi shared their thought on social media.

Here are some comments:

@Thendo_Khae_ commented:

"I'm sure some comrades are shaking "

@simpsGP added:

"Take everything."

@MrorMsdrunkard asked:

"No bail, please. He must stay in jail until he permanently goes to jail"

@malusimudau_ observed:

"He was living large."

Shamed Steinhoff CEO Jooste’s Lanzerc wine estate, luxury cars, and billions in assets seized by Reserve Bank

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) went after former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's billion rand assets portfolio.

The assets seizure comes after the Western Cape High Court granted the SARB an urgent ex parte order allowing for the attachment of assets with realisable value.

According to Daily Maverick, Jooste is accused of money laundering at the global holding company Steinhoff International with SARB linking the former CEO to R4.8 billion worth of contraventions of the Exchange Control Regulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News