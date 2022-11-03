Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will be spending another Christmas in prison

Pistorius has stopped in his tracks for parole as the Supreme Court of Appeal says he is not eligible for parole yet

Some South Africans feel strongly about the former Paralympian's parole bid and believe he should stay behind bars for life

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' hopes of getting out of prison on parole have been dashed for now.

Oscar Pistorius is not yet eligible for parole and will spend Christmas behind bars. Images: Gianluigi Guercia & Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

Pistorius will have to spend another Christmas behind bars after the Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed that he is not yet eligible for parole and will only be eligible in March 2023.

According to the Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Elizabeth Vermeulen, Pistorius's sentence came into effect on 21 October 2014, the day he was found guilty of culpable murder, reports IOL.

Vermeulen explained that the acting president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Xola Petse sent a letter to Pistorius' legal representative clarifying the date his sentence started.

Pistorius' team has now withdrawn an application to the High Court to compel the Department of Correctional Services to hear his parole bid.

The Department of Correctional Services previously stated that Pistorius was eligible for parole because of the time spent when he was first convicted of culpable murder. The conviction was later overturned, and he was charged with the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

According to SABC News, Pistorius was handed a 13-year sentence for Steenkamp's murder in 2016.

South Africans weigh in:

@king_damane said:

"I'm not a fan of Oscar but we do realise he and Jub-Jub took lives but one is celebrated, and Oscar "must rot in jail" according to some under this post. Double standards, maybe?"

@beaulababes said:

"I hope he gets to spend the rest of his festivities in jail. He should not be paroled. He is a cold-blooded killer!! "

@Avuyile45647231 said:

"How can this low price to stand for justice. What happen with the life that will never ever experience good times . RSA low doesn't have justice!"

@SivukileAC2021 said:

"It should be like"Reeva's family to spend another festive season without her because of Oscar." We really don't care about Him after the pain he has caused her family."

@Moloto07Stanley said:

"He is going to kill another woman. If you don't believe me, please check the track record of those people who were given parole. Oscar must spend the rest of his life in jail."

