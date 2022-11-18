The extradition process for an Israeli national began on Friday, 18 November, at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court

He was arrested for numerous crimes and is facing charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms

The seven other men who were arrested along with him will appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court soon

GAUTENG - The extradition process for an Israeli national who was recently arrested began on Friday, 18 November, at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Israeli's most wanted gang leader appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's court. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

He has been living in South Africa since 2007, and the police have been on the hunt for the past four years. The matter was heard in camera, and no footage of him was allowed to be shared.

According to News24, the security around the courthouse was heavy with the presence of police officers and SA National Defence Force soldiers.

The 46-year-old man is wanted for several attempted murders related to car bombings from the early 2000s.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ’s Phindi Mjonondwane told EWN that he would have to stand trial for the crimes committed in South Africa before being extradited. He is facing several charges, including the possession of unlicensed firearms.

The seven other men who were arrested along with him will appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 28 November. The state would have to provide Hebrew translators.

