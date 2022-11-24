The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation (SCCI) unit is clamping down on those in contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act

The unit seized over half a million rand worth of Counterfeit Ford Ranger products at two Brackenfell warehouses

In a separate incident, the unit confiscated industrial masking tape worth a substantial amount of money during a search in Alberton, Gauteng

WESTERN CAPE - The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation (SCCI) unit is working hard to rid the streets of crime.

The Hawks are clamping down on those in contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

The unit seized over half a million rand worth of Counterfeit Ford Ranger products at two Brackenfell warehouses on Wednesday, 23 November. The Hawks and representatives from Spoor & Fisher conducted the operation.

Hawks Provincial Western Cape Major General Mathipa Makgato said counterfeit products have a negative impact on the economy. According to News24, no arrests have been made.

The evidence was sent to a storage facility, and investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Hawks SCCI unit confiscated industrial masking tape during a search in Alberton, Gauteng. The search was conducted along with Addams & Addams Attorneys representatives.

Pallets of the tape were uncovered in a warehouse. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase told IOL that the seized goods are valued at a substantial amount of money.

Hawks arrest woman for embezzling R3.6 million from Limpopo school

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks arrested a 65-year-old woman in Limpopo for reportedly defrauding the Groblersdal Academy of R3.6 million. On Wednesday, 12 October, Jacoba Johanna Kitshoff was charged with fraud and appeared at the Groblersal Magistrate Court.

According to News24, Kitshoff allegedly transferred R3.6 million to her bank account after accessing the school’s bank account after working hours, said Captain Matimba Maluleke, spokesperson of Limpopo Hawks. The spokesperson said that:

“The school discovered the alleged embezzlement of funds and reported the matter to the Hawks. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had actually lost all that money through an investment scam.”

Kitshoff was released on R 6 000 bond, and the case will resume on 18 November 2022.

