Four Home Affairs officials were bust allegedly selling South African passports to undocumented foreign nationals

The passports would contain the details of South African citizens but with photos of undocumented foreign nationals

Social media users were left fuming following the arrests and are calling for the officials to be charged with treason

LIMPOPO – The Hawks nabbed Four Home Affairs officials for allegedly selling South African passports to undocumented foreign nationals on Wednesday, 23 November.

Four Home Affairs officials were arrested for allegedly selling South African passports to foreign nationals.

Source: Getty Images

The officials, aged between 35 and 43, were arrested on fraud and corruption charges. They are expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 24 November.

The arrest has sparked anger within Mzansi. Citizens are calling for those responsible to be severely punished:

@22muzidv said:

“Why not also arrest those foreign nationals for acquiring fraudulent documents?”

@ComradeCadre commented:

“Another public servant criminal. Every day public servants are arrested for destabilising public services. Terrorists in public service. State capture terrorism is deeper.”

@Thandis22771446 added:

“Act of treason.”

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said that the officials allegedly conspired by “runners” to recruit South Africans to apply for passports. While doing photoshoots with the citizens, the foreign nationals would switch places.

Maluleke said the passports would contain the details of South African citizens but with photos of undocumented foreign nationals.

The syndicate was uncovered in May by the Home Affairs Counter Corruption and Security unit which referred the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation.

The citizens whose details were used in the fake passports were allegedly paid R1000. According to News24, the Hawks are searching for more suspects linked to the crime.

