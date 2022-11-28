President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to sign off on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill

The bill seeks to give domestic workers formal workplace benefits and was introduced to Parliament by Labour minister Thulas Nxesi

Once Ramaphosa signs off on the bill, the Compensation Fund will accept claims from workers who are injured or pass away

PRETORIA - The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill is awaiting a signature from President Cyril Ramaphosa for it to be turned into a law.

A bill that seeks to offer formal workplace benefits to domestic workers is yet to be signed off. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The bill was introduced to Parliament in September 2020 and seeks to give domestic workers formal workplace benefits. Labour minister Thulas Nxesi introduced the bill to allow domestic workers compensation for injury and disease that either occurred or were a result of labour.

According to BusinessTech, once Ramaphosa signs off on the bill, the Compensation Fund will accept claims from workers who are injured or pass away due to injuries while performing their duties. A domestic worker’s “main employer” will be held accountable for workplace-related injuries.

The bill also says that employers must contribute to the domestic workers’ Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Speaking to Equal Times, domestic Thulie Mbatha said workers have been exploited for a long time and are glad their voices are being heard.

Several other bills, such as the Traditional Courts Bill, Communal Property Associations Amendment Bill and Deposit Insurance Premiums Bill, are awaiting a signature from Ramaphosa.

Domestic workers still earning next to nothing despite minimum wage increase, SA has their say on the matter

Briefly News also reported that South African domestic workers play a vital part in the running of many homes. From cleaning, cooking and sometimes even caring for the children of the family – their roles and services make them invaluable.

However, be that as it may, many domestic workers are still severely underpaid, despite being brought up to 100% of the national minimum wage in 2022.

This is according to a key finding in the 2022 SouthSweep report on pay and working conditions for domestic workers, as reported by News24. The report shows that the median earnings for domestic workers in South Africa are R2,929 per month for women and R2,797 for men. Childcare workers came in with the highest average at R2,997 per month on average with a median of five days worked.

