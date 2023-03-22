TikTok star Cavey Ledwaba's energetic dance has gone viral and garnered 1.5 million views

Ledwaba is a little boy who joins a long list of talented young people showcasing their talents on social media

The dance video was performed to Area 41 by Ice Beats Slide feat Sbuda Maleather and has been praised by many netizens for his impressive moves

Cavey Ledwaba goes viral with TikTok dance. @caveyl/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In his recent post, a young TikTok star named Cavey Ledwaba impressed netizens with an energetic dance. When publishing, the video had 1.5 million views and was performed to Area 41 by Ice Beats Slide feat Sbuda Maleather.

Cavey Ledwaba goes viral with TikTok dance

Children have been killing it lately with their viral TikTok dances. Cavey joins a long list of talented young people who get to showcase their talents on social media. You can see the video below:

Netizens adored the young man for his dancing

@queen_moxxy said:

"Boy, that kick."

@Tshephoentle BarbieDadoo added:

"He's so cute."

@petunia_02 said:

"Kamoh ,I'm still struggling to get it right."

Kebogile19

"The background froze just like that ❤"

@user5213558781673 said:

"Boyza deserve for that kick only."

@user766217171542 said:

"You are amazing boy. l wish you all the best in the future. Continue shining like this. You are amazing. You've just gained a follower."

@Neymar Jr said:

"Love your video."

@userRose said:

"Omo. nah only me dis dance no gree dance."

@tshegofatsobles17 said:

"Girls run the world, period."

Source: Briefly News