A video was posted on Latest Sightings showing an elephant and a lion at a well in South Africa

The lioness was resting by the well when the elephant approached and began to drink.

The elephant splashed water at the lioness, causing it to run away, and let out a triumphant roar before retreating in response to an unseen lion

Recently, a humorous situation unfolded between an elephant and a lion at a well in South Africa, culminating in an amusing outcome. The wildlife platform, Latest Sightings, shared a video of the incident, in which a lion was seen resting by the well at the Balule Game Reserve.

As an elephant appeared, the lioness became alert and watched as the pachyderm dipped its trunk into the well to drink.

Elephant versus lion in hilarious video

The elephant outsmarts the lion

In a moment of anticipation, the elephant used its trunk to splash water at the lioness, causing the startled feline to run away into the nearby bushes quickly. Following the lioness out of frame, the elephant let out a triumphant roar, which was captured by an African trail camera and shared by Aidan Rademeyer. The video ended as the elephant retreated slightly in response to the roar of an unseen lion.

According to Latest Sightings, the lion and the elephant returned to their respective activities, perhaps with a newfound admiration for each other.

