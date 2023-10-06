The SABS has finally reached an agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast the Cricket World Cup 2023

The news follows the broadcaster's recent statement where viewers were informed that they would not be watching the tournaments

Viewers shared their thoughts at the official agreement, where most were convinced that the SABC caused fake outrage

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it has acquired the sub-licencing rights to broadcast the Cricket World Cup 2023. The broadcaster has been in talks with MultiChoice (SuperSport) for the licencing rights, however, the negotiations haven't been in SABC's favour until now.

The broadcaster also revealed that MultiChoice restricted OVHD (eMedia platform) from broadcasting the tournaments.

SABC acquires Cricket World Cup broadcast rights

In a statement shared by the SABC on the evening of 5 October, the broadcaster announced that it had managed to reach an agreement with MultiChoice (SuperSport) to broadcast the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Negotiations between the companies had been ongoing, where the SABC previously announced to viewers that they had failed in securing sub-licencing rights for the Cricket tournaments.

"Both parties have reached an agreement that enables the SABC to fulfil its public service broadcaster’s mandate of broadcasting sports of national interest."

The statement continues:

"The SABC will broadcast all South African games, including the semi-final and closing ceremony on SABC 3 (DSTV 193, DTT and Analogue), sabcsport.com, and SABC Plus."

However, the SABC revealed some strict restrictions ordered by MultiChoice:

"MultiChoice restricted the broadcast of the Cricket World Cup on OVHD (eMedia Platform)."

"SABC has approached eMedia to acquire the Cricket World Cup 2023 rights from MultiChoice, eMedia has not agreed to this."

Mzansi weighs in on SABC's announcement

Viewers are unimpressed with SABC's tactics, saying that the broadcaster was toying with viewers' emotions, however, Cricket fans are happy to be watching the tournaments:

chaka_unity said:

"Multichoice is eating nice, all these last-minute deals come at a heavy cost!"

Czwe_Luvuno responded:

"Ever since PSL moved to Supersport, SABC has been hanging on a thread to secure rights for any sports of national interests."

SEMolekwa commented::

"It's not the first time SABC does these public u-turns, 'We will not broadcast' 'Sorry we will broadcast now.'"

Sam__Machili said:

"The Minister of Sports is going to act like a hero once again."

Tlotlx responded:

"They showing us delayed games. I’m familiar with their game."

nonfrommyside commented:

"This is a circus."

SABC faces financial difficulties

