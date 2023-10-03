As the Cricket World Cup draws near, some people in Mzansi will unfortunately not be able to watch the tournaments

The SABC has revealed that it won't be broadcasting the World Cup after failing to secure broadcasting rights

Mzansi was disappointed but not shocked by the outcome, saying that SABC stood no chance against MultiChoice

Mzansi is disappointed at the outcome of SABC's bid to secure rights to broadcast the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Image: Misha Jordaan

Source: Getty Images

The SABC has announced that it will not be broadcasting the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The broadcast company has been in talks with SuperSport for the sub-licencing of the Cricket tournament but later rejected the fee quoted by Multichoice to sub-licence the rights. SABC apologized to all Cricket fans and the country at large for the disappointing outcome.

SABC fails to secure Cricket World Cup rights

In a recent statement shared by the SABC, it's revealed that the broadcasting company failed in their bid to sub-licence the right to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The company has been negotiating with MultiChoice (SuperSport) for the sub-licencing of the tournament's free-to-air broadcasting rights but is said to have turned its back after SuperSport quoted a hefty fee.

This comes days after the broadcaster recorded suffering a net loss of R1.13 billion.

"The SABC has once again been disadvantaged in securing the broadcasting rights of one of the sporting codes due to the non-affordable sub-licensing fees and restrictive conditions imposed by Multichoice."

A supposed statement from MultiChoice was revealed:

Mzansi expresses disappointment over SABC's failed negotiations

Cricket lovers are unhappy at SABC's failure to secure the rights to the 2023 Cricket World Cup that officially kicks off on Thursday, 5 October.

Some online users even threatened to not pay their TV licences in protest:

mike_superb said:

"Here we go again heard this song before."

KagisoMonyadiwa asked:

"Why are we paying TV Licenses mara?"

MusaMyke responded:

"And y'all still expect TV licenses to be paid, for what generations the legacy??"

MukondiT asked:

"Are these the consequences of us not paying our Tv licenses?"

tinyikobaloyi said:

"There is no much we expect from them."

Samantha23450 claimed:

"We didn't expect much though."

SABC takes action against TV licence account holders

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the SABC revealing their strategy to recover a staggering R44.2 billion in unpaid TV license fees.

Over the years, many South Africans seemingly made a joint agreement to stop paying their TV licenses which came as a huge financial blow to the SABC as over 9 billion accounts have been left unpaid.

The broadcaster recently removed its soapies from MultiChoice's Catch Up service to be viewed exclusively on the SABC Plus app.

