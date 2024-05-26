NATJOINTS has warned that it is ready to respond to any planned disruption that may be shared on social media

Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said her team would not tolerate any form of incitement of violence

Many social media users wondered why NATJOINTS was focused on the elections, not crime in general

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered safety and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

NATJOINTS' Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili told citizens to avoid using social media to incite violence during election season. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has warned that the police force is ready to respond to any planned disruption that may be shared on social media.

NATJOINTS to crackdown on violence

NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili commented on 26 May 2024 in Pretoria during a briefing by various structures on security plans for the 2024 Election season that was streamed on @SAPoliceService's X profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to EWN, Mosikili said her team would not tolerate any form of incitement of violence on the various platforms:

" Our intelligence communities and cybercrime unit are closely monitoring social media users. We are warned not to step out of line."

The cluster stated that while there would be a security presence across all provinces, they would also monitor social media activities.

Netizens share their thoughts on NATJOINTS

Many social media users wondered why NATJOINTS focused on the elections, not crime in general.

@SydneyMahala1 said:

“In a class society, politics serve the interests of the dominant class; state apparatus aren't class neutral.”

@leope72_leope wondered:

“We have an uncontrollable crime rate in South Africa, and your NATJoINTS has been quiet, and now that the election is operating? Do the lives of ordinary South Africans not matter to you?”

@Moshe_Meso suggested

“General from KZN should warm up skhiphe lo baba.”

@XUFFLER advised:

“The Police must stop these media briefings and work silently!”

@moeketsi_moekoa asked:

“I thought they opened this thing to look at this high crime; why are they worried about the election? Why are people robbed and killed each and every day?”

24-hour election safety centre established by Natjoints

Briefly News reported that a 24-hour Coordinating Centre was set up to ensure a safe and fair election as South Africans headed to the polls on 29 May.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will officially open on Friday next week.

It has been reported that police and security agencies are ready to ensure the smooth running of the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News