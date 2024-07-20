South African airports under ACSA management were unaffected by the global Microsoft outage

The massive technical glitch reportedly hit multiple banks, airports and stores across the world

ACSA assured passengers that operations continued usually; however, it monitored the situation closely

South African airports under ACSA management were unaffected by the Microsoft glitch that interrupted operations at multiple airports and banks worldwide. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has assured passengers that the Microsoft global outage didn't affect flights from the country’s airports under its management.

Microsoft global outage

According to EWN, cybersecurity company Crowdstrike's software update affected Microsoft Cloud Services updates, causing the system to crash. The outage reportedly affected multiple airports globally. ACSA stated that it depended on advanced cyber protection that ensured that operations continued; however, its staff would monitor the situation closely.

Capitec and the City of Tshwane were among many establishments that reported internet disruptions, which were believed to have been caused by the global outage.

Netizens weigh in on Microsoft outage

Social media users shared their opinions and suggestions about the Microsoft outage online.

@akothari shared:

“The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today ”

@Daniel_0124 said:

“And people want a cashless society …Cash is and will be king forever.”

@SamWhyte suggested:

“Whoever's responsible for the Microsoft outage is getting fired anyway, so the smart thing to do would be knock Teams out for the day too and leave a hero.”

@ehsannrehman commented:

“This #outage is a major wakeup call. We can't depend on one company that monopolizes everything to run our systems. Microsoft has the world stranded right now. This is surreal like we are in the twilight zone. Agreed?”

ForeverSydneyy added:

“This Microsoft outage should prove to everyone that monopoly over anything is never good. Banks down, whole airlines grounded and people stranded, national security at risk all because ONE singular company controls the technology for it all.”

