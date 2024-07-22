A humorous skit depicting a man's struggle with a vigilant security guard at a secure estate has gone viral, highlighting the guard's strict adherence to protocol

The guard's refusal to bend the rules, even for familiar faces, resonated with many netizens who shared their similar experiences

Social media users praised the guard's dedication while humorously acknowledging the often frustrating security measures

Netizens found the video relatable and amusing, sharing similar experiences and praising the guard's unwavering adherence to the rules. Images: TikTok/@ jemapelle.james and Instagram/@jemapelle.james.

Source: UGC

A man humorously depicted the often rigid nature of security protocols at a secure estate.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views, highlights a security guard's unwavering dedication to his job, even when faced with familiar faces.

Security guard remains unshaken

In the video, posted by @jemapelle.james, a man is left stranded outside his estate complex after he asks the security guard to open for him because his battery dies before he can get access.

The security guard blatantly refused, stating:

"uMthetho awu vumi [the law doesn't allow]."

Watch the video below:

Many netizens seemed to know the feeling all too well

Social media users found the video relatable and amusing, with many sharing their experiences of being stopped by vigilant security guards despite frequent home visits.

Comments flooded in, praising the guard’s dedication while also poking fun at the sometimes frustrating security measures.

@mzicarti commented:

"Standing on umthetho ✊"

YT: Yola Mkhulisi also said:

"Akekho umuntu ohlonipha umthetho njenge securithi [No one respects the law like a security guard]"

vusi jokingly said, money would change the law:

"I R50 iyawuvumisa umthetho "

zamsile Madlala noted that:

"He’s standing on business “umthetho awuvumi”."

Sbu Radah Mtsweni shockingly said:

"My ex tried this, security guard open. I got him fired the next day!!! Also note - it's important to be nice to them just in case "

SA mom's hilarious reaction caught on video as man tries to hit on daughter, Mzansi laughs

Briefly News reported that a lady captured her mother's reaction when someone was trying to hit on her, and the clip amused many.

The TikTok footage gained massive online attraction, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

The hun's clip entertained social media users as they flocked to the comments, cracking jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News