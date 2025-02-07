The Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe members sat down during Die Stem at the State of the Nation Address

Both parties deliberately sat out the Afrikaans segment of the anthem and said before that it bears the hallmarks of Apartheid

South Africans weighed in on the actions of both parties, with some saying it was disrespectful, while others didn't mind it

Members from the EFF and MK Party members caused a stir at SONA 2025. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - There is a debate raging on social media regarding the actions of two political parties at the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe members made headlines when they sat down during a portion of the national anthem at SONA 2025.

A video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the party members sitting down when the anthem reached Die Stem.

EFF and MK Party members go viral

Despite the reported issues between the two parties and Julius Malema’s insistence that he would not work with the MK Party, both had the same idea.

They deliberately sat out the Afrikaans segment of the national anthem, having previously stated their disapproval of the song. Both parties claim that Die Stem bears the hallmarks of Apartheid.

South Africans divided by EFF and MKP’s actions

The decision to sit out part of the anthem caused a stir on social media, with many South Africans criticising the decision.

Glynnis Rolfe said:

“Total disrespect. What an embarrassment.”

Jason Scott Johnson added:

“They should be stripped of any political involvement. They portray no unity and just want to disrupt.”

Bro D Seiteo stated:

“It's a crime to disrespect the national anthem. Whatever part of the song.”

Norma Arendse said:

“Totally disrespectful. Shows the mentality of these people. They never fail to make a laughingstock of themselves.”

Sthee Goova added:

“This is a horrible shame. So disgusting to watch.”

Rashid Gaffoor asked:

“What did that accomplish for the people in South Africa? Did people magically get clean drinking water? Nope. The only thing that has changed is that the EFF has roped in MKP into all the foolishness.”

Rome Burning questioned:

“So exactly what did they achieve for themselves or the country? Nothing.”

James Jimmy Mashayanyika stated:

“This is indiscipline. In other countries, it’s a crime.”

Some agreed with the decision.

Marlvern Ndlovu said:

“Good move EFF and MKP.”

Tumelo Rasomane added:

“Die Stem is a racist phrase. I would've done the same.”

Oscar Wa Malebe vented:

“Actually, that part should be removed. It represents racists😡.”

Letsoalo Lawrence said:

“The only two political opposition parties left. The rest, like the DA and FF Plus, are part of the corrupt ANC regime of GNU.”

Pieter Botha added:

“No news here... I also don't stand or sing that song.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News