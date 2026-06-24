A South Coast resident shared the fascinating story of the MT Phoenix, a 164-metre oil tanker that ran aground at Sheffield Beach in Ballito

The ship became an unexpected tourist attraction for weeks, drawing people to the North Coast before a costly salvage operation refloated her and sank her

Locals shared their nostalgic memories of driving down to see the ship with friends and family

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KZN locals flocking to see a KZN shipwreck at Sheffield beach. Images: @PVTGUY

Source: Facebook

A post about one of KZN's most unforgettable moments has South Africans reminiscing hard. Facebook user @PrivateGuy, a South Coast content creator who shares coastal life and ocean stories, posted the story about a KZN shipwreck on 21 June 2026, saying:

"DID YOU KNOW a massive ship resting at the bottom of the ocean off Toti actually washed up on a beach in Ballito? Talk about an epic KZN throwback!"

The MT Phoenix was a 164-metre bulk oil tanker on its very last journey, being towed to a scrapyard in India. A powerful winter storm tore its anchor chain apart in July 2011.

With six-metre swells hammering the KZN coast, the ship drifted until it slammed into the rocks at Sheffield Beach near Ballito.

Fifteen Indian sailors were rescued from the vessel by helicopters from the South African Air Force, the SA Police Service and the National Port Authority.

How KZN turned a crisis into a tourist attraction

For several weeks after the grounding, Christmas Bay became one of the most visited spots in the country.

Before the salvage operation could begin, more than 100 tonnes of fuel had to be carefully transferred off the vessel to protect the coastline. Three salvage attempts failed before the Phoenix was finally refloated on 3 September 2011, more than a month after running aground.

She was then towed out to sea, filled with water, and sunk about 80 kilometres off the Amanzimtoti coast, where she sits today at more than 2,000 metres below the surface.

What the salvage operation cost?

According to reports, the operation came to around R35 million. The owners of the ship could not be located.

The sinking was completed with no oil spill and no loss of life. It was considered a major success.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi remembers the MT Phoenix

People shared their memories along with photos they took of the shipwreck on the Facebook page:

@Joedean Subramani said:

"I was there every day controlling traffic so residents could pass by."

@McCann Sharon said:

"Gosh, I remember this, got photos of it. Neil and I and many others went to another beach to see her because there just wasn't enough parking. It was a phenomenal sight."

@Kevin Gaia wrote:

"I remember that. I have a photo I took mounted in my pub where the waves are crashing against the hull."

@Chantelle De Bruin wrote:

"My husband was part of the crew doing the salvage. Good old days. Was amazing to see."

@Fawzia Maharaj said:

"I was there and took photos with my late husband. It was a beautiful sight."

A shipwreck was found off the coast in KZN. Images: @PVTGUY

Source: Facebook

More going on in the world's seas

Briefly News recently reported on a Portuguese ship buried in Namibia's Namib Desert for nearly 500 years that carried one of the most valuable collections of treasures ever found.

recently reported on a Portuguese ship buried in Namibia's Namib Desert for nearly 500 years that carried one of the most valuable collections of treasures ever found. A wild storm hit Victoria Bay near George and sent thick ocean foam surging so far inland that it swallowed beachfront homes whole.

Durban's surfing community is also mourning after surfer Sheldon Naude passed away following a tragic incident in the ocean.

Source: Briefly News