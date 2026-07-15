The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after a drive-by shooting in Pinetown on 15 July 2026

A private security company and the police responded to the scene on Underwood Road in Pinetown on Wednesday evening

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown, the country has experienced several hits and attempted hits of late

One person has been left dead following a drive-by shooting in Pinetown. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - One person has been killed in a drive-by shooting on Underwood Road in the Pinetown area on Wednesday evening, 15 July 2026.

Marshall Security confirmed that their officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 19:40, where paramedics subsequently declared one victim deceased. The South African Police Service also responded and has taken over the investigation.

Pinetown shooting under investigation

The circumstances of the attack currently remain unclear, and no information has been released regarding the identity of the victim, possible suspects, or the motive behind the shooting.

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Nighttime footage from the scene shows emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights positioned along the road alongside a yellow car, a dark sedan, and a pickup truck, with visible smoke or haze hanging in the air.

South Africa's recent cases of assassinations

While the motive has not been established as yet, South Africa has experienced several hits and attempted hits recently. In some cases, citizens have been targeted by criminals eager to silence whistleblowers, while other cases have revolved around retaliatory attacks or cases of mistaken identity.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

Source: Briefly News