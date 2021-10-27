Former Chelsea Boss Makes Decision Over Replacing Solskjaer at Man United

Antonio Conte is among a host of experienced managers who have been touted as potential candidates for the Man United job

The Italian, who helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title last season is currently out of job after quitting the club in the summer

Zinedine Zidane and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers are the other managers believed to be in the frame to replace Solskjaer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Antonio Conte has reportedly expressed a desire to take over as Man United manager.

Conte, who helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title last season is currently out of job after quitting the club in the summer. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Conte is believed to be a strong frontrunner for the United job even as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quit.

Solskjaer found himself on the wrong side with fans after he led the Red Devils to a frustrating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, October 24.

The result saw pressure ramp up on the Norwegian who is now facing an uncertain future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, Ole is still set to be in charge for the next three matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta and rivals Man City.

The three tough matches come at a time United chiefs are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of four names they could consider to succeed the legendary forward.

But Metro UK reports it is Conte who is the Manchester club's number one target to take charge should Solskjaer get the sack.

According to Sky Sport Italia's Di Marzio, intermediaries from Old Trafford gave already reached out to the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss over the role.

Di Marzio claims the Italian manager is open to taking over at the Theatre of Dreams and has already made it clear to United he wants the job.

Solskjaer: 4 Managers who could replace under-fire Man United boss

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Man United have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist of possible managers who could succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite earning a lucrative new deal in the summer, Solskjaer position as United boss has come under increasing threat following a string of poor performances.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four Premier League outings, with their most recent coming in the hands of rivals Liverpool who thrashed them 5-0 at the weekend.

Metro UK reports United chiefs are now assessing Solskjaer's position at the club despite the Norwegian remaining adamant he will not step down.

Source: Briefly.co.za